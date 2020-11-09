Norton Member of Parliament, Temba Mliswa says the current crop of ZANU PF cabinet ministers are good at stealing, but cannot defend their party, president or make sure that he stays in power.

He says unlike, the ZANU PF that was there during Mugabe’s time, who could steal, but stood by him through thick and thin.

“They cannot defend their party. If you compare them to the Cabinet of the late R. G. Mugabe, they could steal and face you while they are stealing, but they kept the President in power.

“These ones steal and they do not keep the President in power,” he says.

Speaking in parliament recently, Mliswa said some of the Ministers who are picked have never spoken in Parliament, adding that it boggles the mind to hear that they have become ministers, and asked how they would represent the people.

He took a swipe at those who dodge parliament’s question time; “They do not come, they are arrogant, economically and politically, they are weak and they have no orientation.

“I wish that these Ministers could be sent to the Herbert Chitepo Ideological College so that they are able to defend their party.”

