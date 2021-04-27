Zimbabwe Association of Doctors for Human Rights secretary-general Dr. Norman Matara says members of the media must dispel myths that people with comorbidities/ underlying conditions cannot take Covid19 vaccines.

Speaking at the Voluntary Media Council of Zimbabwe workshop, on Health and Pandemic Reporting in Harare, which is currently underway, Dr Matara states that the main job of journalists is to inform and educate accurately as well as encourage appropriate behaviors.

Meanwhile, President Emmerson Mnangagwa recently said: “Victoria Falls has now achieved herd immunity!

“Last month, I received my first COVID-19 vaccine in Victoria Falls. I am immensely proud that over 77% of the city’s inhabitants have received their second jab.

“Thank you to all the health officials who have made this possible.”

However, commenting on Mnangagwa’s statement that “Victoria Falls has now achieved herd immunity, Dr Matara says it is misleading to make that claim.

He emphasises that there is a need for journalists to understand health related terminology so that they don’t mislead the masses as they report on such matters.

