Norton independent Member of Parliament, Temba Mliswa says President Emmerson Mnangagwa was misguided in appointing more than 5 non constituency members as cabinet ministers.

His comments follows the recent appointments by Mnangagwa filling the posts left by the death of Sibusiso Moyo and Biggie Matiza.

The appointment of Frederick Shava brings the total to 6 which is unconstitutional, says Mliswa.

“Let’s say Hon. Shava is set to become Senator for Mberengwa to qualify him as a member of the August House & subsequently balancing the scales, then the Senatorial appointment should’ve been made,” he adds.

There are already 5 non constituency holding Parliament sitters who are government ministers 1. Prof. M. Ncube 2. Hon. K. Coventry 3. Prof. A. Masuka 4. Prof. A. Murwira & 5. Hon. J. Moyo.

Mliswa says this is where the Attorney General’s office has let Mnangagwa down administratively by not advising him.

-Zwnews