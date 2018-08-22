Mnangagwa, ZEC vs Chamisa..Zimbabwe ConCourt Pictures, Latest News Updates Live

By Charles Mabhena
- 8 mins ago

Its an epic day in Zimbabwe. The Constitutional Court is about to make a decision on who will be next President.

Here are pictures from the courtroom.

We will have updates throughout the day.

 

Who is at the court..pictures.

 

Picture of opposition ANP leader Egypt Dzinemunhenzva at the constitutional court in Harare

 

Who are the 9 judges

1. Chief Justice Luke Malaba 2. Deputy CJ Elizabeth Gwaunza 3. Rita Makarau 4. Paddington Garwe 5. Chinembiri Bhunu 6. Baratkumar Patel (no pic) 7. Ben Hlatshwayo 8. Tendai Uchena 9. Lavender Makoni

Judges

Zimbabwe Electoral Commission Team

Team ZEC
SA backup for Chamisa Dream Team
Team Chamisa Zim
Biti going about his business at ConCourt
Team ED
Chigumba of ZEC

 