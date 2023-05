The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) has urged the government to revisit the Presidential amnesty used to decongest prisons by releasing deserving inmates.

The call comes after President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa recently pardoned prisoners among them dangerous criminals.

The ZLHR says Mnangagwa and his government should revisit the process and take into account that releasing child sexual offenders is not in the best interest of society and victims.

Zwnews