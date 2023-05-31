The City Parking Limited has hiked parking fees in the Central Business District (CBD) with effect from today 31 May 2023.

New fees see on-street parking moving from ZWL2200 to WZL3000 per hour.

And motorists parking for a long duration are encouraged to use safe parking places like parkades and parking lots.

City Parking is working in conjunction with the City of Harare to collect parking fees in areas under the local authority’s jurisdiction, especially in the CBD.

However, many say the city council and its commercial subsidiary, which applies the council’s parking policies, have caused problems.

They allege that at great it is costly to both those who wish to park in the environs of the city centre and businesses.

Motorists say it is now generally easy to find a parking bay near where you want to park, and to make just one payment, this time to City Parking.

Zwnews