Zimbabwe Defence Forces Commander General Philip Valerio Sibanda’s appointment as State Vice President is imminent, says exiled former cabinet minister Jonathan Moyo.

He says preparations to setup his VP office, including staff recruitment, are already underway.

Moyo says Sibanda’s appointment as State VP will endanger Mohadi’s position as one of the two VPs and Second Secretaries of ZANU-PF.

“In what will be a double whammy to his political detractors in & outside ZANU-PF ahead of the party’s 2022 Congress & the 2023 polls, President Emmerson Mnangagwa

is set to appoint CDF Philip V Sibanda as State VP, to replace Mohadi.

“Sibanda will be replaced with Air Marshal Elson Moyo, as CDF,” he says.

Apparently, Zimbabwe was left with only one VP after the resignation of Kembo Mohadi following a sex scandal.

Zwnews