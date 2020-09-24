President Emmerson Mnangagwa is today, expected to address the 75th United Nations General Assembly.

In his address, President Mnangagwa is expected to reiterate calls for the unconditional lifting of the sanctions imposed by the West, that have allegedly stifled Zimbabwe’s economic development, leading to the suffering of many Zimbabweans.

Meanwhile, Mnangagwa has thanked the African Union (AU), chairperson and South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa who called the removal of the illegal economic sanctions on Zimbabwe.

He said some Western countries imposed on Zimbabwe as punishment for daring to distribute land to the majority black Zimbabweans at the turn of the millennium and called on for their immediate removal.

Posting on his Twitter account, President Mnangagwa said: “Thank you to @CyrilRamaphosa for once again calling for an end to the debilitating sanctions that have injured the people of Zimbabwe for almost two decades.”

In his address, President Ramaphosa, also called for the international community to support the rollout of a comprehensive stimulus package for African countries.

-Zwnews

Like 224 Dislike 28

90874

0

0

cookie-check

Mnangagwa to address UN 75th General Assembly today

no