Mnangagwa summons Grace Mugabe to State House

Professor Jonathan has claimed that President Emmerson Mnangagwa has summoned former First Lady Grace Mugabe to State House upon arrival in the country from Singapore.

Said Prof Moyo on Tuesday:

“In a the Mountain won’t go to Mohammed message carried by Mohadi, Mnangagwa wants Amai Mugabe, on arrival in Harare, to leave President Mugabe’s body at One Commando and immediately go see him at State House. Yet she has a duty of care to be with her husband’s body at all times!”

There have been disagreements between the Mugabe family and the government over Mugabe’s burial with the former advocating for him to be buried at his rural homestead in Zvimba.

It is reported that Grace will advise the family on the last wishes of Mugabe.