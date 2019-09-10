ANC to deal with illegal immigrants

South Africa’s ruling African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule told journalists on Monday that undocumented foreigners and those who commit a crime in South Africa must be dealt with.

Magashule made the remarks following the recent spate of violent acts in Gauteng province which claimed the lives of 12 people, 10 of them being South African citizens.

Said Magashule:

We must deal with undocumented foreigners. They must be documented and those who continue doing acts of crime, things not meant to be done in a country they don’t belong to, must be dealt with.

If the government must deport people, then they must actually do so.