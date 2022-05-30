The Permanent Secretary in Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s Office, Retired Major-General Godfrey Chanakira has been declared a national hero.

Rtd Major-General Chanakira died recently after a short illness.

Meanwhile, it was recently reported earlier on that Rtd Gen Chanakira was to be accorded a state assisted funeral, however there seem to have a twist and he is now to be buried at the National Heroes Acre.

Chanakira died in Masvingo where he had travelled on official business.

Retired Major-General Chanakira retired from active military service in 2018, joining VP Chiwenga’s Office as a senior staffer.

Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda has since announced Chanakira’s National Heroes status.

“He has now been declared a National Hero after further consultations,” said Sibanda.

Meanwhile, former Finance minister and Zanu PF Member of Parliament for Mount Darwin East Christopher Kuruneri, has been declared provincial hero.

Zwnews