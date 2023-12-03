President Mnangagwa has officially scheduled by-elections for six constituencies, previously represented by Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) members who were recalled by the party’s self appointed interim secretary-general, Mr. Sengezo Tshabangu. The date set for these crucial by-elections is February 3, 2024, with the nomination court convening on December 18 to receive candidate submissions.

The affected constituencies, namely Pelandaba (Bulawayo), Goromonzi South, Seke, Chegutu West, Zvimba East, and Mkoba North (Gweru), saw their seats declared vacant on November 10, 2023, following the recall initiated by Mr. Tshabangu. In accordance with the constitutional procedures outlined in Section 129(1)(k) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, President Mnangagwa issued a Statutory Instrument acknowledging the vacancies and mandating new elections.

The President’s proclamation, citing Section 39(2) of the Electoral Act (Chapter 2:13), stated, “After the President has been notified…of vacancies in the membership of Parliament, he shall issue a proclamation ordering a new election to fill the vacancies.” The Speaker of Parliament formally communicated the vacancies for the specified constituencies on November 15, 2023.

The nomination courts for these by-elections are slated to convene on December 18, beginning at 10 a.m. The President’s order specified the venues for the nomination courts in each constituency, with proceedings scheduled at the Magistrate Court, Tredgold Building, in Bulawayo for Pelandaba, the Magistrates Court in Marondera for Goromonzi South and Seke, the Magistrates Court in Chinhoyi for Chegutu West and Zvimba East, and the Magistrates Court in Gweru for Mkoba North.

This move follows the controversial recalling of legislators in the opposition party, and the upcoming by-elections on Saturday will mark the first batch of contests to fill these vacant positions.