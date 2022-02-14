Exiled former cabinet minister Jonathan Moyo has made sensational claims that President Emmerson Mnangagwa has sent details from the Central Intelligence Organization and the Military Intelligence Department to go after him.

Moyo says since the military coup that brought Mnangagwa to the throne, he has been after the exiled team, adding that he will not win.

“Dear Emmerson

I have impeccable information that you’ve put together a joint hit squad with elements from CIO Counter Intelligence and MID to go after me and other exiled Cdes.

“You have targeted since your Nov 2017 Army coup. All I can say is that God is for everyone!,” Says Moyo.

Moyo who is in exile since the 2017 coup seems to be well connected to people in the current administration, as he seems to have updated information about the goings on in Mnangagwa’s party and government.

Zwnews