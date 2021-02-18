President Emmerson Mnangagwa has thanked his deputy, Constantino Chiwenga for leading by example.

His comments came after Chiwenga became the first person to be vaccinated with Sinopharm covid-19 vaccine donated to Zimbabwe by the Chinese government.

Meanwhile, there has been debate among citizens as to if the top Zimbabwean leadership would lead the way following South African President Cyril Ramaphosa who was vaccinated yesterday.

Ramaphosa became the first to receive the Johnson and Johnson vaccine yesterday, and took it live on camera.

Just after that, calls were made for the Zimbabwean leadership to follow suit and take the lead.

Meanwhile, President Mnangagwa believes that for citizens to have confidence in any government programmes, and to show that they are in good faith, leaders should lead the way.

“Thank you to Vice President and Health Minister Constantino Chiwenga for showing Zimbabwe that this vaccine is safe for all our people.

“This is a historic moment in our country’s fight against this virus,” said.

Apparently, former cabinet minister Jonathan Moyo says the top leadership in Zimbabwe had no choice, but to take the vaccine also as represented by Chiwenga, or risk having to explain why they didn’t.

“You had to take the vaccine or explain why you couldn’t & would ask Chiwenga to take it,” he says.

Moyo however, believes there is some information by government which not clear regarding the vaccine.

“You say the vaccine is safe for all?

“Sinopharm says not for all, eg, under 18 year-olds or over 60, like Chiwenga; so, did he take or fake it?

“Vaccine’s safety & efficacy not fully known!”

