President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who is in Victoria Falls revisited the memories and explained how he was deported to Zambia after being found guilty of blowing up a train in Rhodesia.

After unveiling a plaque in commemoration of his release from manacles at Victoria Falls Bridge and the sacrifices of all liberators, Mnangagwa revisited the scene of the deportation at the Victoria falls bridge, where he narrated what happened that day.

Meanwhile, President Mnangagwa will be the first person to sign the Victoria Falls City Visitor’s Book.

Background, Mnangagwa confessed under torture[11] that he had blown up the locomotive in Masvingo and was convicted under the Law and Order Maintenance Act. He was defended by J. J. Horn of Scanlen and Holderness who pleaded that he was underage and could not be executed.

Following this, he was taken to hospital where doctors confirmed that he was under 21 and as a result, he was sentenced to ten years’ imprisonment.

He served the first year at Salisbury Prison and then went to Grey Prison following which he was sent to Khami Prison where he spent six years and eight months.

After serving his ten-year sentence, he was further detained at Khami and then at Harare Prison together with other nationalists like Robert Mugabe, Enos Nkala, Maurice Nyagumbo, Edgar Tekere and Didymus Mutasa. He was then deported to Zambia, where his parents were.

Mnangagwa was received by the Party at the Livingstone Border post and handed over to the Zambian police.

A Zimbabwe African National Liberation Army (ZANLA) representative, Baya, came to receive him at the Victoria Falls Bridge and proceeded with him to Lusaka.

Josiah Tongogara was Commander of ZANLA.

After completing his studies at the University of Zambia, he practised law with Enoch Dumbutshena and doubled up as Secretary for ZANU for the Zambia Division in Lusaka.

He was also in the student board for politics at the University of Zambia.

Details- ED Mnangagwa Supporters Page

-Zwnews

