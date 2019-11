President Mnangagwa has reshuffled senior government officials in the Office of the President and Cabinet and in life ministries.

Former CIO Deputy Director-General, Aaron Tonderai Nhepera has been appointed as the new Home Affairs Permanent Secretary replacing Melusi Matshiya who has been reassigned to Women’s Affairs.

Ambassador Chitsaka Chipaziwa is the new Chie of Protocol taking over from the long-serving Munyaradzi Kajese who retired last month.