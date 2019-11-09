Mnangagwa Reshuffles, Re-Appoints Cabinet Ministers

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has reshuffled and re-appointed cabinet members.

MINISTERS

Honourable Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu – Minister of Environment, Climate Change, Tourism and Hospitality Industry

Honourable Dr Sekesai Irene Nzenza – Minister of Industry and Commerce

Honourable Professor Paul Mavima – Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare

Honourable Ambassador Cain Mathema – Minister of Primary and Secondary Education

Honourable Kazembe Kazembe – Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage,

Honourable Jenfan Muswere – Minister of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services,

Honourable Daniel Garwe – Minister of National Housing and Social Amenities.

DEPUTY MINISTERS:

Honourable Marian Chombo – Deputy Minister of Local Government and Public Works

Honourable David Musabayana – Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade

Hon Jennifer Mhlanga – Deputy Minister of Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprise Development,

Honourable Yeukai Simbanegavi – Deputy Minister of National Housing and Social Amenities

Honourable Dingumuzi Phuti – Deputy Minister of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services

Honourable Raymore Machingura – Deputy Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development,

Honourable Tinoda Machakarika – Deputy Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation, 8. Honourable Clemence Chiduwa

Deputy Minister of Finance and Economic Development.

These appointments and re-assignments are with immediate effect.