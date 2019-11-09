Machete gang arrested in Chegutu

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has announced the arrest of seven people who attacked six male adults at a mine in Chegutu.

The accused were armed with machetes, axes, knives and sjamboks when they committed the crime. They stole cellphones, gold ore, fuel and foodstuffs. Police said in a statement:

Seven accused persons have been arrested after they went on a rampage in Chegutu on 5/11/19. The accused persons who were 16 in number, armed with machetes, axes, knives and sjamboks attacked 6 male adults at a mine where they stole cellphones, gold ore, fuel and foodstuffs. Some of the stolen property, weapons and motor vehicle used in the commission of the crime have since been recovered. Police are on the hunt for the remaining suspects.

In an unrelated story: Two male juveniles aged 5 and 7 years were rescued from a 35 year old paedophile employed at their homestead in Madlambudzi as a herdboy, who was habitually sodomising them. The boys were being given ZAR1-00 each after the act for them not to reveal the matter to anyone. The suspect has since been arrested and will appear in court soon. Members of the public are urged to monitor their young children and not to expose them to such abuse at the hands of domestic workers.