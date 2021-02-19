Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights said they have secured the release from prison of student activist Alan Moyo on RTGS$10 000 bail after he spent more than 2 months in jail.

Alan Moyo has been granted bail, thanks to the great work of @ZLHRLawyers

But remember that the State got what it wanted, he spent 75 days in prison for nothing!

Bail has been weaponized to punish legitimate critics of Mnangagwa’s regime!

It is a full on dictatorship #DemLoot pic.twitter.com/ycx4M0dmJw

— Hopewell Chin’ono #2020 Africa People’s Journalist (@daddyhope) February 19, 2021