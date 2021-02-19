Haruzivishe arrives at court, accompanied by his lawyer

Political activist Makomborero Haruzivishe is appearing in court this morning after his arrest the day before yesterday.

He is facing 5 charges of participating in a gathering with the intention to cause public violence (linked to protest at Impala), kidnapping (locking doors at Impala), Criminal nuisance (spray painting gates & security wall at ZEC) and Contravening COVID19 regulations among others.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights Director Rose Hanzi recently lambasted the police for allegedly firing live bullets at Haruzivishe before arresting him.

“One really wonders how & why whoever apprehended Haruzivishe had to fire live bullets at him.

“This was an unarmed youth, why use excessive force on an unarmed civilian? Who really accosted Makomborero? What was motive of firing live bullets?”

Meanwhile, the prominent activist’s lawyer Obey Shava confirmed the arrest, charges were yet unclear.

ZLHR earlier had posted: “We have received an SOS from 4 @Zinasuzim students advising us they were accosted by 3 twin cab vehicles close to Airport Road.

“We have been informed and are concerned that the students have reported that the occupants of these twin cabs fired gunshots at them.”

ZLHR added:

“We strongly condemn such cowardly acts on unarmed students. Excessive use of force on unarmed civilians is unacceptable.

“We are now verifying this incident to get more information & ensure safety of our clients.”

