President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has received military equipment from the People’s Republic of China.
The equipment includes armored fighting vehicles, personnel carriers, ambulances, motorised water purifiers, patrol boats, mini buses, sniper rifles, machine guns, and hand pistols.
Zimbabwe and China enjoy cordial relations which date back to the Southern African country’s liberation struggle.
A number of freedom fighters in Zimbabwe received military training from the Asian country.
