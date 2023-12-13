Authorities in Bulawayo have launched a manhunt for an unidentified motorist who fled the scene after striking a pedestrian on the Bulawayo-Gwanda Road on December 7, 2023. The hit-and-run incident has prompted law enforcement officials to appeal to the public for any information that could assist in identifying and apprehending the suspect responsible for the accident.

In an official statement, the police urged individuals with relevant information to report to the nearest police station. The investigation is ongoing, with a focus on bringing the perpetrator to justice.