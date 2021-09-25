President Emmerson Mnangagwa says the anti-corruption fight is a collective responsibility between all sectors, adding that government cannot do it alone.

He called upon the private sector civil society and other to be transparent with integrity committees in the private sector.

Speaking when he officiated at the Chartered Governance Accountancy Institute of Zimbabwe in Victoria Falls yesterday, Mnangagwa praised the Zimbabwe Anti-corruption Commission for leading in the fight against graft.

However, President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his administration stand blamed for not doing much in curbing corruption.

Analysts say when it comes to corruption, only the small fishes are being targeted, while those well connected are left scot-free.

Zwnews