President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has proclaimed 7 November as the date of the nomination court and 9 December as election day to fill vacancies that has arisen in the National Assembly.

The vacancies were created by the controversial recall of nine opposition CCC legislators by self-appointed party secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu.

Apparently, as he moves ahead with his power grip strategy, President Mnangagwa has put in place 13 powerful laws within his personal control.

According to the proclamation, this gives him considerable powers over the Anti-Corruption Commission; Sovereign Wealth Fund (Now Mutapa Fund), cyber spying, and the authority to set his own Presidential Salary and Pension.

Zwnews