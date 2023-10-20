A court in Harare has ordered the garnishing of two Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) officials, the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) has disclosed.

ZLHR confirmed the development saying the ruling came after a Harare man was tortured by the two officials.

“We are making access to justice become a reality & today a Zim court ordered SSB to garnish US$100 each/ month from the salary accounts of 2 ZPCS officers until they settle a US$5 200 debt after the duo was successfully sued by a Harare man, whom they tortured last year over a debt of US$5 200.

“The Harare resident said no attachable property was found at Chihambakwe’s residence.

“Apart from garnishing salaries of delinquent ZPCS, SSB has in recent years also deducted salaries of Zimbabwe Republic Police officers, who would have been sued by ZLHR for misdemeanours committed against human rights defenders & ordinary citizens.”

In recent years, police officers, Commissioner and the Minister of Home Affairs have been ordered to pay compensation after being dragged to court over state agents brutality.

Zwnews