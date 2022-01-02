“Decision to close school is based on political considerations- the fear of the revelation of teachers not coming to work because of the slave wages they receive,” says Coltart.

Former Minister of Education David Coltart says the decision by the ZANU-PF regime to delay the opening of schools is a mistake, indeed catastrophic.

He says the Zimbabwean education system is in dire straits & the move affects the prospects of an entire generation of children who are failing to acquire educational building blocks. Schools must reopen.

He adds that this is a decision based on political considerations- the fear of the revelation of teachers not coming to work because of the slave wages they receive – not educational, medical or scientific reasons.

“It’s a poor decision which will have catastrophic results,” adds the former cabinet minister.

Zwnews