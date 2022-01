The Zimbabwe Republic Police has confirmed and released the names of people who died in a fatal road accident along Masvingo-Topora highway.

Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the accident took place at the 43km peg, after a motorist lost control of his vehicle with 11 passengers on board.

He said the vehicle rammed into a tree killing 6 on spot and one upon admission to Masvingo General Hospital.

Zwnews