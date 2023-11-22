Exiled former Minister of Foreign Affairs Walter Mzembi says President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa and his party, ZANU PF is planning a power sharing deal with Citizens Coalition for Change president Nelson Chamisa once it gets two thirds majority in parliament.

Mzembi has since urged Zimbabweans to brace up for a negotiated settlement to the country’s political impasse.

“Zimbabweans can expect a negotiated solution between the disputants once Zanu ( PF ) has secured its 2/3 Majority in Parliament.

“They will not negotiate without that Bargaining leverage and pushing the 104 seats of CCC backwards through these infamous recalls.

“So in the meantime the Opposition will be directed to a Lay Bye, called Chiwenga and will be entertained with absolutely nothing tangible until after the first round of By Elections or invalidation of CCC Candidates whichever comes first!

“After this there will be a cosmetic power sharing arrangement to satisfy other external parties or some leading role in Parliamentary Democracy (Leader of Opposition with juicy perks) but it will be exactly that cosmetic!

Agenda Third Term will kick in thereafter,” he says.

Meanwhile, responding to one netizen who said: “The problem Walter you don’t know @nelsonchamisa…you have dreams about him together with your zanu pf….Leader of opposition what?”

Mzembi said: “I understand politics i may not know an individual more than you, and this is not about whether he accepts or not its about what the other side is contemplating.”

He added that the million dollar question is if Chamisa would accept Mnangagwa’s offer or not.

Zwnews