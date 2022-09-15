Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Frederick Shava will represent President Emmerson Mnangagwa at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London next week.

Early today, a letter purportedly from King Charles made rounds alleging that President Mnangagwa had been blocked from attending the funeral.

The letter cited restrictive measures and travel bans as the reason for blocking Mnangagwa from attending the event.

However, the government rubbished the letter as fake.

The British Embassy in Harare also said the letter was fake.

“President Mnangagwa has been invited to attend the funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on Monday,” said the Embassy.

Zwnews