Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube who is currently presenting Pre-Budget Seminar at a local hotel in the capital, says the government is committed in making sure that the country’s economy thrives once again.

In his presentation, he is also looking at the performance of the 2020 National Budget in the context of the PSP, New Economic blueprint, 2021 revenue and expenditure targets among others.

Ncube says the government is working to revive the country’s economy.

“We want to give the Tourism industry a health budget including exemptions on VAT for domestic tourists.

“We also also want to capacitate DDF so that it can drill adequate boreholes in rural areas,” he adds.

Speaking at the same event, Resrve Bank Governor John Mangudya says the central bank will all in its capacity to manage money supply in the market so as to contain inflation.

He adds that measures are being put in place to make sure that the economy is stable.

-Zwnews

CURRENTLY UNDERWAY: Ncube presents Pre-Budget Seminar

