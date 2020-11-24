Investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono says President Emmerson Mnangagwa through his dreaded secret service, the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) is monitoring his Twitter handle every day.

Chin’ono who has been investigating and exposing corruption in government is out of prison on bail after being arrested on allegations of trying to defeat the course of justice.

Meanwhile, many believe he is being persecuted for reporting about corruption involving the highest offices in the land.

Meanwhile, Chin’ono says his social media account is under the microscope of the CIO, working day and night to disturb and try to stop him from exposing corruption.

He says they are looking at possibilities of convicting him.

Chin’ono tweeted; “Zimbabwe’s secret service, the dreaded CIO has people who monitor my twitter account daily.

“Will you get a conviction,” the big man asked. “No sir, but arresting him will slow him down,” the subordinate responded.

-Zwnews

Mnangagwa monitoring my Twitter account daily- Chin'ono

