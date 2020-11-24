The Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, Cain Mathema has been castigated for reopening the schools without proper measures in place to curb the spread of coronavirus.

This came high on the heels of schools registering coronavirus cases among children.

Most recent being the case of 100 pupils who tested positive for COVID-19 at John Tallach boarding secondary school in Matabeleland North, this was confirmed by senior Government official Nick Mangwana.

Meanwhile, teachers unions have complained that most public schools are not adequately equipped to prevent the spread of Covid-19, which the government denies.

However, Makoni Central Member of Parliament, David Tekeshe has castigated the Primary and Secondary minister for not being a listening minister.

Speaking in Parliament recently, he said Mathema’s ministry rushed the reopening of schools while it was clear that they were not prepared enough.

Mashonaland West proportional representation MP Goodluck Kwaramba, concurred and explained that the primary and secondary education committee gave substantial reasons why schools should not be reopened.

Kwaramba bemoaned that schools were reopened without adequate preparation, sanitizers and protective wear.

Apparently, as the schools reopened, most teachers have not been reporting for duty, citing incapacitation.

And the government is threatening to punish them, by not giving them pay and bonuses.

Recently, the government wrote a letter to school heads requesting for the names of teachers who are not reporting for duty.

