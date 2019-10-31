Mnangagwa jets into Botswana

President Mnangagwa arrived in Botswana yesterday evening to attend the inauguration ceremony of Botswana’s President-elect Mokgweetsi Masisi today.

The President landed at Sir Seretse Khama International Airport where he was received by the Botswana Lands secretary Ms Bonolo Khumotaka, Zimbabwe’s ambassador to Botswana Batiraishe Mukonoweshuro and other embassy staff. He will join other Heads of State and Government attending the ceremony at the University of Botswana’s Indoor Sports Arena where scores of Batswana are expected to attend.

agencies