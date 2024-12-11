Image- InfoMinZw

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is hosting a congratulatory ceremony for the Zimbabwe National Rugby team “The Zimbabwe Sables” at State House.

The Zimbabwe Sables lifted the Rugby Africa Cup in Uganda this year after beating Algeria 29-3.

In recognition of the team’s achievement, President Mnangagwa gave cash awards of US6500 to the players and Technical team.

He implored the Ministry of Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture, industry and business stakeholders to scale up support for the sport sub-sector towards both quality infrastructure and ensuring that athletes can undertake sport as a viable career.

“The victory of our National Rugby team is timely, occurring when our nation is re-asserting its place among sporting countries within the International arena.

“The milestone is therefore another testimony that Zimbabwe is ready to compete and excel at the highest levels of continental and global sport,” said Mnangagwa.

