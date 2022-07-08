President Emmerson Mnangagwa will be in Marondera today where he is set to officially launch the Marondera University of Agricultural Science and Technology (MUAST) Innovation and Agro-Industrial Park.

The park was established at the college after the institution received $262 million from the government.

MUAST is the only fully fledged agricultural university in Zimbabwe.

The agro-industrial park is part of the government’s new strategic plan, which mandates universities and other tertiary institutions to be drivers of innovation and industrialisation for the provision of goods and services to the economy.

It covers 1020 hectares with 400ha being arable and of that 300ha already cleared for cropping.

The mandate of the MUAST agro-Industrial park is to spearhead agricultural practices that constitute the entire value chain of livestock and crops.

The industrial park will also be used as a teaching laboratory for students where they will be exposed to highly mechanised and precision farming and this will ensure that on graduation they will be highly competent in crop and livestock production.

