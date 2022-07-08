The Zimbabwe Moot Court team returned last night to a thunderous reception following its victory in final of the European Moot Court Championships held in Romania.

The team was met at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport by families, schoolmates, teachers & sponsors.

The team made history and raised the country’s flag high after being crowned champions of the world at the International Moot Court competitions recently.

The team, consisted of 9 girls and 2 boys, selected from different schools across the country, defeated 15 other teams to be crowned world champions.

Zimbabwe was the only African country at the international competition. It was also the only team which was comprised of exclusively black students.

