Outcry as Zimbabwe frees self confessed pedophiles and child rapists in controversial amnesty

Fadzayi Mahere, the spokesperson for the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), expressed strong criticism regarding the decision to release the rapists before completing their full prison terms, deeming it “irrational.” Mahere, a legal expert, shared her views on Twitter, highlighting the importance of reasonable and constitutionally compliant pardons that consider the plight of victims.

Releasing dangerous and unrehabilitated offenders back into society, particularly rapists who have not adequately served their sentences and shown signs of rehabilitation, poses a significant threat to both survivors of rape and the broader society. Mahere emphasizes that this act goes against the intended purpose of amnesty measures and constitutes a grossly irrational and negligent action. She urges all progressive voices who value the safety of women and girls to condemn this act.