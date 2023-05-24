President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has been lambasted for releasing ‘dangerous’ criminals through Presidential amnesty.

Social commentators say Presidential amnesties should not be used to release dangerous criminals back into society.

Siphosami Malunga says:

“Pardons & amnesties are useful tools in a rehabilitative penal system. BUT they can’t be used to release dangerous & unrehabilitated offenders back into society. Releasing a rapist who raped a 9 year old after only serving a year is irresponsibly reckless & endangers girl children.”

Another analyst Taona Denhere says:

“No Generalissmo Silver Fox Malunga, the Presidential Amnesty is not fit for purpose. What is needed is a independent Parole Board, that consists of a Judge, Psychiatrist, Criminologist, Social Worker, Probation Officer. That access parole application on a case by case basis.”

Renowned investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono says:

“The Zimbabwean President, Emmerson Mnangagwa recently gave amnesty to prisoners who had committed the most heinous and odious crime, RAPE.

“In normal countries, amnesty is never granted to rapists or people who have committed violent crimes.

“Women are not safe with this regime!”

Another analyst, MaZwandendaba says:

“Crimes against minors for that matter. What about the victims? Probation officers? What’s the probability of these convicts committing more crimes?

“One month only we will see the results of such a decision. Sad for the girl child.

And Denhere says: “Let me put my legal & lawyering cap here & Challenge Ziyambi & Mnangagwa. You early paroled convicted rapists.

“1)What are the legal safeguards to protect both the rapist & the victims. 2) Are the rapist assigned probation officers were they report on fortnightly basis.”

Apparently, below is what the Constitution says about Presidential amnesties.

Zwnews