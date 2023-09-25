Political commentator Cde Never Maswerasei has warned Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema that by crossing hairs with President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa his days as a leader could be numbered.

“One thing I would want you to understand- very clearly- Mr President @HHichilema, is that Mnangagwa does NOT forgive his adversaries. Take these threads light at your own peril.

“Dear President @HHichilema: When dealing with Mnangagwa, it’s either you go for the jugular or he swallows you alive and whole. Any diplomatic consideration of backtracking on the @SADC_News EOM report will see you not lasting your term. Expect serious economic instability,” he says.

Maswerasei says Hichilema’s continued leadership is now uncertain:

“I will put it to you – as I have before – that your continued leadership of Zambia is now more uncertain than at any given time before. ZANU PF is heavily investing in this clandestine operation for the long haul. If you do not play smarter, they will pull a fast one on you soon.”

Zwnews