VIDEO: ED Uri ***** song.. Zimbabweans attack Mnangagwa at Warriors COSAFA match

Hundreds of flag-waving Zimbabwe Warriors football fans denounced President Emmerson Mnangagwa through song when Zimbabwe played a COSAFA match against the Comoros at Magogo Stadium in Durban on Saturday.

Using a loaded 5 letter Shona word, the fans expressed their anger with the political and economic crisis at home as they celebrated Zimbabwe’s 2-0 victory.

Changing the lyrics of the song, ‘Yave Nyama Yekugocha’, the fans sang ‘ED uri m**t*”

Zimbabweans are very frastrated after the situation in the country got worse following the departure of President Mugabe.

Below is the video of the ED uri….. song shared by Jonathan Moyo.