Mashonaland West provincial Minister Mary Mliswa-Chikoka survived a road accident when her vehicle, Range Rover SUV, side-swiped a truck on Sunday.

The minister’s brother and Norton MP Temba Mliswa said his sister and her aide escaped unharmed.

“Just received news that my sister, Hon. Mary Mliswa-Chikoka was involved in an accident on her way from Chegutu, approaching Chinhoyi when a truck veered and side swiped her motor vehicle,” said Mliswa.

agencies