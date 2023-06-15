Image: InfoMinZw

President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa will today commission Chivhu Dam and Chivhu Dam treatment plant.

Apparently, he will also commission the Presidential and Commercial Fisheries and Irrigation Scheme in Chikomba District, Mashonaland East.

Meanwhile, about US$1 billion has been set aside for the construction of 12 high-impact dams with the flagship being the Lake Gwayi-Shangani in Matabeleland North province, which is now 70 percent complete, a project mooted in 1912 but that came to fruition under the Second Republic.

Other major dams under construction are Semwa Dam in Rushinga, Ziminya Dam in Nkayi, Matabeleland North, Vungu Dam in Silobela, Midlands, while Muchekeranwa Dam near Marondera has since been completed.

Addressing the Politburo in Harare on Tuesday, President Mnangagwa emphasised that the ruling party and Zimbabweans in general should not be distracted by idle talk and negativity coming from the country’s detractors as the goal remains to transform the country through lifting the majority into prosperity.

Zwnews