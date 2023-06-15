ZENGEZA residents besieged Gogo Mashasha’s house in the neighbourhood after a naked man sat at her gate.

There was uncooked rice and pumpkins at the same gate.

The unidentified man, who is believed to be mentally challenged, was carrying a child he claimed was Grant Mashasha’s kid.

Grant dominated headlines last year after he was retrieved from the ceiling of his parents’ house by police.

Reports claimed he had been confined for 10 years, in the ceiling, by his mother.

“Handisikuzobva pano kana kupfeka hembe kana gogo vasina kutambira muzukuru wavo mwana waGrant,” said the man.

“Mai vake vangayamwise sei mwana arikutaura.”

He dumped the baby in Gogo Mashasha’s yard and then got dressed before taking to his heels.

One resident told H-Metro:

“Izvi ndezvemishonga izvi, vanoda kuunganidza vanhu kuti zvavo zvifambe.

“Vanenge varipamwechete nemurume wekubvisa hembe uyu.

“Gogo Mashasha never came out of her house.

“She is staying with one of her cousins and he is the one who came out when the mother of the baby showed up.”

The child’s mother showed up in the evening and Gogo Mashasha’s cousin handed her the baby, without opening the gate.

When H-Metro visited the house, no one entertained the news crew. One of Gogo Mashasha’s relatives said Grant has never returned to the house since he left for rehabilitation.

“Grant is in Bulawayo right now.

“He is now in good condition and has never been in Zengeza since the time he was removed from the ceiling by police,” said the relative.

Gogo Mashasha spent several days with her husband’s decomposing body, while Grant was in the ceiling.

hmetro