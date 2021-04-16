President Mnangagwa has conducted a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of Beethoven Hotel with 40 executive rooms and Harare hippodrome, a theatre centre in Braeside.

The hotel and culture centre which will host international conferences are an initiative by the newly-appointed Zimbabwe envoy and Ambassador at Large to Europe and America, Prophet Ubert Angel and his wife.

The investment, which is in line with Zimbabwe is Open for Business thrust, is expected to create several job opportunities and host international and local organizations, business executives and tourists.

President Mnangagwa says the construction of the facilities will go a long way towards boosting Zimbabwe’s competitiveness to hold mega international and local conferences.

With a capacity to accommodate more than 6000 delegates, the facility becomes the biggest conference centre in the country.

Mnangagwa applauded the prophet for the strategic investment through vast business links in Europe and business connections in America.

The Ambassador at Large has already gone through training and did well in diplomatic etiquette, revealed the President.

He implored cabinet ministers to facilitate business investments in line with the ease of doing business and National Development Strategy One.

Meanwhile, Angel who was recently appointed an ambassador promised to bring investors in the country.

Apparently, Angel a charismatic evangelical preacher and founder of Spirit Embassy, a Pentecostal ministry, recently courted controversy when a video of him inciting his followers to beat up his critics went viral.

According to reports Angel counts himself among some of the richest pastors in Africa and says he is worth $60 million and insists that his fortune is from his business empire and not the church.

-ZBC/ Zwnews