The country’s chief political leaders, President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Nelson Chamisa have wished fellow Zimbabweans a wonderful Christmas day and a prosperous 2022.

In a message he posted on his microblog Twitter handle, President Mnangagwa said:

“A blessed Christmas to all Zimbabweans and those celebrating around the world.

“I hope the love of God shines on you and your families.”

On the other hand, his main rival on the political stage, Chamisa wrote:

“Beloved family..Wishing you all a very Merry Christmas.

“I know 2021 has been tough for us all, but this holiday let us take a moment to share the gift of love and the hope of redemption.

“May love and goodness find you this festive season.Stay safe.Spread love. God bless you all.”

Apparently, Zimbabweans are celebrating a bleak Christmas with the country’s economy not doing well.

The local currency has since lost its purchasing power, a situation some economists say is equal to being on the deathbed.

