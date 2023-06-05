Image: Zimbabwe Mail

The President Emmerson Mnangagwa led ruling party ZANU PF and the main opposition party Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) led by Nelson Chamisa have signed a pledge to protect schools this election period.

The Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) confirmed the development thanking the parties for embracing the initiative.

“We thank the major political parties

@ZANUPF_Official and @CCCZimbabwe for both agreeing to sign the pledge and commit themselves to protecting schools. We will be reaching out to, @MyMDC_T, @DrivenChapman, @lilomatic, @ProfMadhuku, @Hon_Kasukuwere, @ZECzim among others. #SafeSchools,” says ARTUZ.

The rural teachers’ body initiated the move calling on stakeholders to come on board.

“To all progressive citizens who wish to take an active part in promoting peace and safety in schools this election season can sign the safe schools pledge…”

The safe schools campaign is an initiative aimed at safeguarding schools from political intrusion and potential cases of political violence.

The ruling party has a tendency of using schools and school properties for political campaigns and ARTUZ says this usually interferes with learning and pauses risk to learners and teachers, hence the union has resolved to guard against such acts through SafeSchools campaign.

Zwnews