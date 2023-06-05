A video of Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officers heavily beating up a person has gone viral.

In the video some officers could be seen taking turns beat a person who appears to be in a vehicle.

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere condemned the act, saying the police should have arrested the person if he has committed a crime.

According to her, it is reported by eyewitnesses that the man was beaten for holding up a drawing of a lady crying.

“@PoliceZimbabwe please confirm the details of what happened? It’s unconstitutional to beat & torture someone. The public has an interest in knowing why such violence was used,” she twitted.

