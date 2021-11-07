A former sympathiser of current Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa has said the 98-year old assumed power after his long-ruling predecessor and late dictator Robert Mugabe was ‘forced’ out power, distinguishing the presence of democracy between the landlocked southern African nation and neighboring Zambia.

Posting on his micro-blogging Twitter account Sunday afternoon, former Zanu PF Member of Parliament for Chivi South constituency, Killer Zivhu said the differences between Zimbabwe and Zambia were apparent in the fact that since the two countries’ attainment of independence, the latter has witnessed power exchange while in Zimbabwe, that has failed to take place.

Zivhu, who used to shower Mnangagwa with praises despite his controversial dismissal from the ruling party, also said power was forcibly taken from the late main opposition MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai albeit the fact that he had won the elections.

“The difference between Zambia and Zimbabwe ingori pachena , in Zambia so far since their independence power has been exchanged”, Zivhu tweeted.

Fusing the vernacular Shona and English, the humiliatingly dismissed ex-Chivi South MP also singled out Ghana as one of the democracies in Africa.

“In Zimbabwe power was taken zvenharo from Tsvangirayi ahwina and it was also taken from Mugabe asingadi. Zambia and Ghana tirikure navo,” he said.

His sentiments come amid mounting pressure on Zambian leader Lazarus Chakwera to sort out the economic problems bedeviling his country.

President Chakwera’s victory ignited hopes of economic revival in Zambia.

His Zimbabwean counterpart dramatically ascended to power on the back of a coup that ended the late Mugabe’s 37-year stay in power.

Zwnews