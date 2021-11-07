Movement for Democratic Change-T has been mocked for saying dialogue is the only solution to Zimbabwe’s problems, while being a part to President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s POLAD dialogue platform, but still failing to solve the problems.

The Douglas Mwonzora led MDC T which has allegedly fallen in love with Mnangagwa’s ZANU-PF stands accused of dining with the enemy, at the expense of the masses.

Meanwhile, MDC T senior official, Morgan Komichi says national unity and national dialogue are the foundation of a peaceful and prosperous Zimbabwe.

“It’s really a shame for Opposition Political Parties to fight among ourselves letting Zanupf to go unchecked.

“Let’s focus on the best ways of improving the lives of Zimbabwean People. National Unity and National Dialogue are the foundation of a peaceful and prosperous Zimbabwe,” says Komichi.

However, in response, political analyst Pedzisai Ruhanya questions the party’s sincerity says MDC-T who are part of the so-called dialogue platform, POLAD should use it to solve the country’s problems.

“Handiti you are in POLAD with ZANU PF doing your rational disputation so whats the problem,” he asks.

Meanwhile, main opposition leader Nelson Chamisa has refused to join the Mnangagwa crafted dialogue platform, POLAD saying it is a club of election losers some of them with no representation in Parly and councils.

Chamisa believes that real dialogue should be mediated by neutral people with integrity and that it should consist of key political players.

On the other hand, Mnangagwa is saying if Chamisa wants dialogue with him he should join POLAD to which Chamisa is saying no.

Apparently, analysts say any dialogue in Zimbabwe without Chamisa in it is a dead rubber and will not yield anything.

Zwnews