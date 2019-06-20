Mnangagwa Begs Mozambique For Electricity

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has consulted Mozambican president Filipe Nyusi on the electricity shortage bedeviling Zimbabwe.

Mnangagwa pleaded with President Nyusi to allow Zimbabwe to access energy from Cahora Bassa.

Speaking after a two-hour meeting with President Nyusi, President Mnangagwa said the two sister Republics were “Siamese twins” and, therefore, “there is nothing out of bounds” for the two countries to discuss issues.

“We discuss anything that we think is necessary to share; on my part, I was briefing His Excellency the President about the current food insecurity in Zimbabwe as a result of the drought that has visited us and also the fact (that) our energy sector – electricity – has gone down primarily as a result of that drought,” he said. “But because it is now as low as 33 percent, we have reduced generation of power by almost 50 percent; that also affects Zambia. So, I was appealing to my brother that Cahora Bassa (Dam) is around 96 percent full, so the generation there has not been affected. We felt that perhaps we look at it and see whether Zimbabwe can access that energy from Cahora Bassa.”

The two Presidents also discussed ways of mitigating the consequences of Cyclone Idai, which claimed more than 1 000 lives in the region and damaged property worth billions of dollars.

-State Media